Construction of Taiwan's first domestically produced submarine to begin in November

Military says submarine project progressing smoothly

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/02 17:40
Taiwan will start construction of domestic submarine in November. 

Taiwan will start construction of domestic submarine in November.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a Cabinet report, the construction of the nation’s first domestic submarine has reached a new stage and the keel will be laid this November.

According to a national budget report, military personnel will be sent to the U.S., Europe, and other countries next year to inspect and supervise the status of foreign-made submarine equipment that will be installed in Taiwan’s own submarine, CNA reported. Other personnel will also visit the U.S. to attend the Submarine Technology Symposium to discuss submarine-related matters, including operations, safety, and construction.

The Navy has allocated a total budget of NT$49.36 billion (US$1.78 billion) lasting from 2019-2025 to build a prototype submarine. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2025, per CNA.

A high-level military official recently said that systems for integrated combat, digital sonar, and auxiliary equipment have been greenlit by the U.S. for export to Taiwan. The official added that submarine production is progressing smoothly.

The parts required for submarine building are divided into three categories: red, yellow, and green. Those labeled red are technologies that Taiwan has no capability to develop on its own and must be acquired abroad, including combat systems, diesel engines, torpedoes, and missiles.

Yellow-label components are those that are difficult to obtain but can be potentially built domestically. Meanwhile, green-label equipment refers to things that can be easily made in Taiwan.
