Taiwanese drama ‘The Magician on the Skywalk’ expected to win big at GBAs

Actor Lee Yi-chiao (Facebook, "The Magician on the Skywalk" photo) Actor Lee Yi-chiao (Facebook, "The Magician on the Skywalk" photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese television drama "The Magician on the Skywalk" has turned out to be the leading contender at this year's Golden Bell Awards (GBA).

The 56th annual Golden Bell Awards announced the nomination list for television broadcasting on Thursday (Sept. 2).

A total of 192 productions from 1,781 submissions will compete for 39 awards, according to the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, Ministry of Culture.

Taiwanese actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升), who passed away last year at age 36, was nominated for Best Host in Game and Reality Program with the variety show "Mr. Player." The program was co-hosted with Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) and Kid Lin (林柏昇).

The television drama "The Magician on the Skywalk" is the leading contender with 14 nominations, while "Workers" is nominated for nine categories and "U Motherbaker" is nominated for eight. "The Magician on the Skywalk" is produced by Public Television Service and adapted from Wu Ming-Yi's (吳明益) novel of the same name.

Twelve-year-old actor Lee Yi-chiao (李奕樵) from "The Magician on the Skywalk” will compete for Best Actor with Shih Ming-Shuai (施名帥), Tang Zhi-Ping (唐治平), Jeffery Hsu (許傑輝), and Hsueh Shi-ling (薛仕凌).

As for the category of Best Actress, the nominees are Chung Hsin-Ling (鍾欣凌) from "The Magician on the Skywalk," Sun Shu-may (孫淑媚) from "U Motherbaker," Vivi Lee (李維維), Sun Ko-feng (孫可芳), and Money Cai (蔡嘉茵).

The Special Contribution Award will go to veteran weather broadcaster Jen Li-yu (任立渝) who retired earlier this year. The 76-year-old won over the jury with his professionalism and diligence, according to CNA.