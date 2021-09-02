Alexa
Taiwan's Examination Yuan to issue bilingual certificates

Amendment aimed at increasing international acceptance of certificates issued by Taiwan's government

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/02 17:58
Examination Yuan certificates to feature both Chinese and English. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Examination Yuan (MOEX) on Thursday (Sept. 2) announced an amendment to its regulation on issuing certificates, with certificates authorized by the MOEX to be presented in both English and Chinese.

According to the Examination Yuan session Thursday morning, the "Regulations Governing the Awarding of the MOEX Medals" were amended to be in line with Taiwan’s initiative to become a bilingual nation by 2030.

This measure is aimed to increase international acceptance of Taiwan-issued certificates.

To raise English proficiency among the public and improve national competitiveness, the government in 2018 drew up a plan to become a bilingual nation by 2030. The plan is to enforce bilingual education to better equip the next generation as well as strengthen the English abilities of the whole population.
2021-09-02

