Taiwan's Examination Yuan to issue bilingual certificates

Examination Yuan certificates to feature both Chinese and English. (CNA photo) Examination Yuan certificates to feature both Chinese and English. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Examination Yuan (MOEX) on Thursday (Sept. 2) announced an amendment to its regulation on issuing certificates, with certificates authorized by the MOEX to be presented in both English and Chinese.

According to the Examination Yuan session Thursday morning, the "Regulations Governing the Awarding of the MOEX Medals" were amended to be in line with Taiwan’s initiative to become a bilingual nation by 2030.

This measure is aimed to increase international acceptance of Taiwan-issued certificates.

To raise English proficiency among the public and improve national competitiveness, the government in 2018 drew up a plan to become a bilingual nation by 2030. The plan is to enforce bilingual education to better equip the next generation as well as strengthen the English abilities of the whole population.