Employers in Taiwan cannot ask job seekers to provide proof of COVID vaccination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Employers in Taiwan are prohibited from requiring interviewees to present a certificate indicating they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the labor authorities.

In response to complaints from job seekers who were asked to provide proof of inoculation, Wu Shu-ying (吳淑瑛), an official at the Workforce Development Agency, said this is a violation of privacy protection rules.

The Employment Service Act stipulates that an employer cannot withhold an applicant’s ID card, work certificate, or any other certifying document, nor can they request that job seekers submit any personal documents unrelated to employment.

However, while vaccination status is deemed to be personal information, employers can require such documentation under justifiable circumstances, such as a workplace environment with a high risk of contact with COVID cases, CNA quoted Wu as saying.

Job applicants are advised to report such violations to the relevant authorities. Violators risk a fine of between NT$60,000 (US$2,165) and NT$300,000, pursuant to the Employment Service Act.

As of Aug. 31, Taiwan had administered 10.95 million doses, with 42.77% of the population having received one shot, and 3.92% being fully vaccinated, according to the official tally.