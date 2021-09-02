Alexa
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V

Other imported breakthrough case inoculated with both AstraZeneca and Pfizer

  332
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/02 15:50
(Reuters photo)

(Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Sept. 2) reported two new imported breakthrough infections, including Taiwan's first known case to have been fully vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 14 days or more after they have completed the full vaccine schedule. At a press conference on Thursday, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, announced that two of the four imported cases reported that day are breakthrough infections.

Lo said that case No. 16,113 is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who had been living in the U.S. He received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in April and later received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in early August and another in late August.

He arrived in Taiwan on Aug. 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 1. Although the center estimates that the case had been infected with the virus before Aug. 26, it was deemed to be a breakthrough infection given that it had been more than two weeks since the previous two doses.

According to Lo, case No. 16,114 is a Russian woman in her 40s who had received one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine in early July and another in early August. She arrived in Taiwan on Aug. 19, and as her quarantine was set to expire, she was tested on Aug. 31

On Sept. 2, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Because it had been more than 14 days since her second dose, the CECC is classifying her case as a breakthrough infection, the first reported in Taiwan in an individual inoculated with the Russian jab.
breakthrough case
breakthrough infection
Covid cases
Covid infections
Covid vaccine
Sputnik V
AstraZeneca
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Updated : 2021-09-02 16:50 GMT+08:00

