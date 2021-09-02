Alexa
Taiwan stays away from PATA online travel fair

COVID pandemic resulted in limited interest from Taiwan's travel sector

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/02 16:00
Taiwanese firms were not interested in this year's PATA Travel Mart, says the Tourism Bureau (Facebook, PATA photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid limited interest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan will not be present at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) online travel fair for the second year in a row, reports said Thursday (Sept. 2).

Last year, the Tourism Bureau abandoned the event because the organizers suddenly changed its name from “PATA Chinese Taipei Chapter” to “Taiwan Strait Tourism Association,” CNA reported.

The virtual PATA Travel Mart, hosted by the Bangkok-based not-for-profit organization from Sept. 2-5, was formed in 1951. Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said that with the pandemic still ongoing, interest in the fair among the Taiwanese travel sector is low, so it has not registered for the event.
Updated : 2021-09-02 16:49 GMT+08:00

