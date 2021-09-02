Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Sept. 2) reported one new local COVID-19 case, matching the number reported the previous day.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced five new coronavirus cases Thursday afternoon, including four imported infections and one local case. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 837.

Local cases

Thursday's sole local infection, case No. 16,112, is a man in his 30s who sought medical treatment for another condition and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 2 (with a Ct value of 37.5). He is asymptomatic, and the health department has begun an epidemiological investigation in the hospital and community.

COVID deaths

Chen said that the single death reported on Thursday, case No. 9,933, was a man in his 60s with a history of chronic disease and activities in Taipei's Wanhua District, a hotspot for COVID transmissions in May. He experienced a sore throat and cough on May 21.

On May 27, he sought medical attention and was admitted to a hospital, where he was tested for the virus. He was diagnosed with COVID and died on June 27.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,796 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 31, 13,692, or 92.5%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the four imported cases reported on Thursday arrived from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,113 and 16,115), Russia (case No. 16,114), and South Africa (case No. 16,116) between Aug. 19 and 27.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,733,767 COVID tests, with 2,716,052 coming back negative. Out of the 16,006 confirmed cases, 1,424 were imported, 14,529 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 837 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 827 deaths from local infections, 410 were in New Taipei; 317 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 10 other deaths were imported cases.