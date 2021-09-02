New Taipei City sees over 10,000 stray dogs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of free-roaming dogs in New Taipei City has reached 11,328, which is a 9.68% decline compared with 2018, according to the New Taipei City Government Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office (AHIQO).

The office will continue to perform TNVR (trap–neuter–vaccinate–return) to curb the number of stray dogs, aiming to reduce the number by 10% in 2022, CNA reported. Aggressive stray dogs will be captured and socialized in an animal shelter.

According to the Council of Agriculture, there are now over 150,000 stray dogs in Taiwan, which is a 6.45% increase over the last three years.

An active door-to-door outreach and a strong TNVR action should be carried out soon, while the owner's responsibility to perform sterilization and registration is also crucial, according to Faith for Animals.

As the number of abandoned and lost dogs accounts for 10% of Taiwan’s stray dogs, the office has set up mobile cameras in certain areas to catch citizens who abandon their pets.

Those who abandon their pets are in violation of the Animal Protection Act, and they may face a fine of between NT$30,000 (US$1,082) and NT$15,000.