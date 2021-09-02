Chinese spy plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military spy plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday morning (Sept. 1), marking the first intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the aircraft.

In July, China sent only spotter planes into Taiwan’s identification zone, while last month, it sent a mix of turboprops, fighter jets, bombers, and helicopters into the area.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in the ADIZ 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed there 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Sept. 1. (MND image)