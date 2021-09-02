New Taiwanese warship to be commissioned into Navy on Sept. 9

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newest Tuo Chiang-class corvette, the Ta Chiang, will be commissioned on Sept. 9 at Suao Port on September 9.

A ceremony will be held that day to celebrate the ship’s entrance into naval service, according to military sources.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) recently said that three Tuo Chiang-class corvettes were originally planned to be built by 2024. After discussions with the ships’ manufacturer, Lungteh Shipyard, the MND said that since the corvette already finished combat evaluations this year, six ships can be completed before 2023, CNA reported.

The prototype of the corvette (PGG-618) entered service in 2015. After further trials and adjustments over the last five years, the Ta Chiang was finally launched in December 2020.

In addition to being armed with Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles, a 76 mm cannon, and a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System, the Ta Chiang is also equipped with the Sea Sword II air defense missile developed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology.

The Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) previously said at the Ta Chiang’s Navy handover ceremony in July that the ship not only has a great amount of firepower and high mobility, but also can quickly carry out joint attack missions. The design of the new ship has been adjusted to improve navigational stability and stealthiness, he said.

The defense minister added that the Sea Sword II missile provides the Ta Chiang with air defense capabilities as well as the ability to deter the enemy.