Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

New Taiwanese warship to be commissioned into Navy on Sept. 9

Ta Chiang corvette was handed over to Navy in July

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/02 10:50
Ta Chiang corvette (Defense Technology Monthly photo)

Ta Chiang corvette (Defense Technology Monthly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newest Tuo Chiang-class corvette, the Ta Chiang, will be commissioned on Sept. 9 at Suao Port on September 9.

A ceremony will be held that day to celebrate the ship’s entrance into naval service, according to military sources.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) recently said that three Tuo Chiang-class corvettes were originally planned to be built by 2024. After discussions with the ships’ manufacturer, Lungteh Shipyard, the MND said that since the corvette already finished combat evaluations this year, six ships can be completed before 2023, CNA reported.

The prototype of the corvette (PGG-618) entered service in 2015. After further trials and adjustments over the last five years, the Ta Chiang was finally launched in December 2020.

In addition to being armed with Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles, a 76 mm cannon, and a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System, the Ta Chiang is also equipped with the Sea Sword II air defense missile developed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology.

The Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) previously said at the Ta Chiang’s Navy handover ceremony in July that the ship not only has a great amount of firepower and high mobility, but also can quickly carry out joint attack missions. The design of the new ship has been adjusted to improve navigational stability and stealthiness, he said.

The defense minister added that the Sea Sword II missile provides the Ta Chiang with air defense capabilities as well as the ability to deter the enemy.
Taiwan
Taiwan Navy
Ministry of National Defense
Ta Chiang
Tuo Chiang-class corvette

RELATED ARTICLES

Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube
Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube
2021/09/01 21:03
Taiwan to send staff of new defense mobilization agency to US
Taiwan to send staff of new defense mobilization agency to US
2021/09/01 20:46
US House to deliberate over NDAA to enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities
US House to deliberate over NDAA to enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities
2021/09/01 19:43
Former NATO chief writes letter to Lithuania backing ties with Taiwan
Former NATO chief writes letter to Lithuania backing ties with Taiwan
2021/09/01 17:29
Taiwan shipbuilder CSBC mulls container ship build-and-lease
Taiwan shipbuilder CSBC mulls container ship build-and-lease
2021/09/01 16:11

Updated : 2021-09-02 11:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown