Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Researchers concerned over possible link between COVID and Alzheimer's disease

Research ongoing into coronavirus' long-term influence on nervous system

  159
By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/02 17:40
(Getty Images photo) 

(Getty Images photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As global cases surge to over 200 million, experts warn that COVID-19 has a long-term impact on the nervous system, which may lead to a higher incidence of Alzheimer's among younger age groups.

Scientists are keenly focusing on the side effects of COVID. Besides its potential to damage the liver, lung, and heart, researchers have found that nervous system symptoms of the virus are closely associated with biomarkers for brain injuries and Alzheimer's disease, Technews reported.

Alzheimer's disease involves a progressive mental decline, including severe memory loss. As the rate of mental illness climbs significantly in COVID patients, medical professionals have started to be aware that COVID would result in severe brain damage, Common Health reported.

Around 25% to 45% of those who died from COVID are estimated to have suffered from Alzheimer's disease, according to Technews. The researchers say that this number will likely rise in the long term.

A study published by Nature in June found that even though there are no molecular traces of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, in the brain, the perturbations associated with the virus overlap with those found in chronic brain disorders and reside in genetic variants associated with schizophrenia, depression, and other conditions.

The results worry the experts, as there is still no cure for Alzheimer's disease. People should be prepared for waves of it in the future, according to Alzheimer′s Disease International (ADI), an international federation of Alzheimer's and dementia associations across 100 countries.

The organization has set up a team to further study the link between the coronavirus and dementia.
side effects
health
mental health
Covid
Covid-19
Alzheimer's disease

RELATED ARTICLES

932,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Taiwan
932,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Taiwan
2021/09/02 09:50
Taiwan’s non-manufacturing index rises two months in row
Taiwan’s non-manufacturing index rises two months in row
2021/09/01 19:53
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
2021/09/01 18:23
'Star privilege': Japanese netizens spurn Ayase Haruka's priority hospitalization for COVID-19
'Star privilege': Japanese netizens spurn Ayase Haruka's priority hospitalization for COVID-19
2021/09/01 17:57
Taiwan minister of economic affairs supports raise in minimum wage
Taiwan minister of economic affairs supports raise in minimum wage
2021/09/01 16:15

Updated : 2021-09-02 19:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown