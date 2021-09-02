Alexa
British veteran musician responds to plagiarism accusation surrounding hit song in Taiwan

Richard Sanderson praises popular track, denies allegation it was plagiarized from 'Reality'

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/02 13:25
(Facebook, "Your Name Engraved Herein" photo)

(Facebook, "Your Name Engraved Herein" photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — English singer Richard Sanderson has dismissed claims that a song famously performed by him has been plagiarized.

The hit song "Your Name Engraved Herein" is alleged to have been plagiarized from Sanderson's signature 1980 number "Reality" and Chinese musician JINBAO's piano piece "Freedom Hill." The accusation was first made by Taiwanese television host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲).

"Your Name Engraved Herein" was written by Singaporean musician Chen Wen-hua (陳文華) and Malaysian musicians Keon Chia (佳旺) and Hsu Wan-ting (許媛婷). After Crowd Lu (盧廣仲) performed it, it won Song of the Year at the Golden Melody Awards, and it has been featured in a movie of the same title.

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture confirmed the song is suspected of copyright infringement but that according to the law, legal action would have to originate with the copyright owner.

A netizen identifying themself as a fan of Sanderson's published a statement from the British musician's official Facebook page on Decard after inquiring about his opinion on the plagiarism matter. "The host believes that the award-winning song is suspected of plagiarizing the 'Reality' chorus melody and such accusation has caused serious controversy in Taiwan," wrote the fan.

The veteran musician replied that apart from two lines of the chorus, there is a little resemblance. "I cannot say there is any plagiarism. It is a very nice song," Sanderson wrote. The controversial case was closed, with a link to the 68-year-old's song "For you Only," which he encouraged his fans to give a listen.

(Decard, Richard Sanderson screenshot)

(Decard, Richard Sanderson screenshot)
Updated : 2021-09-02 13:42 GMT+08:00

