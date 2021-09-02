Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Australia, France underscore importance of Taiwan Strait peace

Australia, France held inaugural 2+2 ministerial consultations on Monday

  397
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/02 08:41
Median line in the Taiwan Strait.

Median line in the Taiwan Strait. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The foreign and defense ministers of France and Australia on Monday (Aug. 30) released a joint statement that includes a section stressing the importance of Taiwan Strait peace and supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations.

The French and Australian foreign and defense ministers held the inaugural Australia-France 2+2 Ministerial Consultations on Monday, where the two sides reviewed their strategic partnership aimed at “promoting an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and a rules-based international order.”

The ministers also confirmed their "shared values, interests, and principles that underpin the bilateral relationship” previously listed in the joint statement of enhanced strategic partnership between Australia and France and the Vision Statement on the Australia-France Relationship.

With regard to Taiwan, the two countries stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called for “peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.” They also advocated for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations to strengthen global cooperation.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Monday evening that the ministry welcomes and appreciates this joint statement. She said that the statement is consistent with those made at the US-Japan summit in April and the G7 foreign ministers’ meetings in May.

They all reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which has become the mainstream consensus amongst the U.S., Japan, Australia, and other nations, Ou said, adding that this symbolizes developments in the Taiwan Strait are an “indispensable part of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region," CNA cited her as saying.

The spokesperson also said that the Taiwan government will continue to work closely with like-minded countries like Australia and France to “defend democratic values and the rules-based international order and jointly maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific.”
Taiwan
Australia
France
Taiwan Strait peace
Australia-France 2+2 Ministerial Consultations

RELATED ARTICLES

Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube
Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube
2021/09/01 21:03
Taiwan to send staff of new defense mobilization agency to US
Taiwan to send staff of new defense mobilization agency to US
2021/09/01 20:46
US House to deliberate over NDAA to enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities
US House to deliberate over NDAA to enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities
2021/09/01 19:43
Former NATO chief writes letter to Lithuania backing ties with Taiwan
Former NATO chief writes letter to Lithuania backing ties with Taiwan
2021/09/01 17:29
Taiwan shipbuilder CSBC mulls container ship build-and-lease
Taiwan shipbuilder CSBC mulls container ship build-and-lease
2021/09/01 16:11

Updated : 2021-09-02 10:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
3-year-old girl in southern Taiwan killed
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown
Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown