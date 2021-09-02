Australia, France underscore importance of Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The foreign and defense ministers of France and Australia on Monday (Aug. 30) released a joint statement that includes a section stressing the importance of Taiwan Strait peace and supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations.

The French and Australian foreign and defense ministers held the inaugural Australia-France 2+2 Ministerial Consultations on Monday, where the two sides reviewed their strategic partnership aimed at “promoting an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and a rules-based international order.”

The ministers also confirmed their "shared values, interests, and principles that underpin the bilateral relationship” previously listed in the joint statement of enhanced strategic partnership between Australia and France and the Vision Statement on the Australia-France Relationship.

With regard to Taiwan, the two countries stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called for “peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.” They also advocated for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations to strengthen global cooperation.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Monday evening that the ministry welcomes and appreciates this joint statement. She said that the statement is consistent with those made at the US-Japan summit in April and the G7 foreign ministers’ meetings in May.

They all reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which has become the mainstream consensus amongst the U.S., Japan, Australia, and other nations, Ou said, adding that this symbolizes developments in the Taiwan Strait are an “indispensable part of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region," CNA cited her as saying.

The spokesperson also said that the Taiwan government will continue to work closely with like-minded countries like Australia and France to “defend democratic values and the rules-based international order and jointly maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific.”