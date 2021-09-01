Alexa
Traffic expected on Taiwan’s National Highway 5 during Mid-Autumn Festival

Congestion likely to be at least 5 times more severe than usual: Freeway Bureau

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 19:53
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Freeway Bureau will enforce traffic controls for National Highway 5 during the coming Mid-Autumn Festival, as it expects the travel time to be five to seven times longer than normal.

As the pandemic has slowed, traffic on the national highway has been returning to normal. There has even been recent congestion on National Highway 5 during peak hours on weekends, the bureau said in a press release on Wednesday (Sept. 1). It added that it expected traffic on National Highway 5 to increase tremendously during the coming holiday.

In order for congestion not to deteriorate during the holiday, the bureau will activate controls on the ramps connecting National Highway 3 and National Highway 5 on Sept. 17.

From Sept. 18-19, it will close National Highway 5’s Shiding and Pinglin southbound entrances from midnight to noon and enforce high-occupancy vehicle controls (which require at least three people in a vehicle) at the southbound entrances of the Nangang System Interchange from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Conversely, high-occupancy vehicle controls will be put in place at the highway’s Toucheng, Yilan, Loudong, and Su’ao northbound entrances from 2 to 9 p.m. from Sept. 20-21.

The bureau recommended the public take public transportation or the alternative routes of Provincial Highways 2 and 9 during the holiday.

It added that motorists can use the 1968 app to check real-time traffic conditions during holidays, when traffic is usually much heavier.

National Highway 3
Freeway Bureau
National Highway 5
traffic
roads

Updated : 2021-09-01 21:55 GMT+08:00

