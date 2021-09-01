Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s non-manufacturing index rises two months in row

Optimism about next 6 months growing

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 19:53
The non-manufacturing sector is regaining optimism about the next six months. 

The non-manufacturing sector is regaining optimism about the next six months.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The fact that Taiwan’s non-manufacturing index (NMI) has gained ground for two months in a row showed that the economy has been going through a revival, a leading economic think tank said Wednesday (Sept. 1).

In the wake of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections subsiding, non-manufacturing sector purchasing managers had been growing optimistic in July and August, according to the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院).

The overall NMI had added 3.5% to reach 56.7% amid the resumption of commercial activities and the phenomenon of “revenge” consumption, where consumers try to make up after a period of relative isolation, the Liberty Times reported.

All eight sectors of the NMI were registering improvements in August, with hotels and restaurants taking the strongest leap forward as indoor dining and travel became widespread again after the end of the country’s Level 3 COVID alert on July 27.

Nevertheless, the CIER cautioned that economic activity had not completely returned to normal and that the present situation amounted to a rebound from a low level. Attention still needed to be paid to the evolution of the pandemic and to the effectiveness of government measures to mitigate its impact. Stimulus vouchers to spur consumption are scheduled to become available next month.

According to the NMI, optimism about the next six months had increased by 4.2% to reach 58.3%, though many business managers saw next winter as the time for the “final offensive” against COVID and its eventual new variants.
NMI
Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research
CIER
COVID-19
economic recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

Long-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Taiwan tonight
Long-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Taiwan tonight
2021/09/01 11:06
1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
2021/08/31 17:34
Taiwan prioritizes students 12-17 for BioNTech jab, followed by 18-22
Taiwan prioritizes students 12-17 for BioNTech jab, followed by 18-22
2021/08/31 16:24
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/08/31 14:22
3.3 million Taiwanese sign up for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 3 days
3.3 million Taiwanese sign up for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 3 days
2021/08/31 12:02

Updated : 2021-09-01 20:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait