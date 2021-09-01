Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube

According to Novotny’s wife, he was not trying to race this time

  135
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 21:03
Petr Novotny (Petr Novotny photo)

Petr Novotny (Petr Novotny photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Beast Runners member Petr Novotny spent two days completing a trip across the second northern section of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range and has uploaded his adventure to the group's YouTube channel to share the beauty of Taiwan.

Earlier, Novotny and Taiwanese mountaineer Ku Ming-cheng (古明政) spent four and a half days climbing the third southern section of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range during this year’s Tomb Sweeping holiday. It’s a trip that normally takes hikers between 10 days and two weeks to complete.

This time, Novotny completed another feat by climbing the second north section in two days, which normally takes other mountaineers four days. His video post drew many compliments.

One user said, “We used five days, but the Beast Runner two days...”

Another said, “Through your camera, we see the beautiful scenery that we haven’t seen before.”

Other commenters reminded him to pay attention to safety and not to place himself in danger in pursuit of speed, as the alpine environments are unpredictable.

Novotny’s wife Eva Lobo said most mountaineers focus their expeditions on the Taiwan 100 Peaks, four of which are located in the section. With some omitting Wuming Cliff, most people need at least four days to complete the route, she said.

It took Novotny two days and one night to scale 12 summits, including Mt. Wuming East Peak, which is not on the Taiwan 100 Peak list and which almost no one cares to set foot on, Lobo said. Therefore, the peak is highly difficult to reach because there are no trails and no GPX maps to follow, she added.

According to Lobo, Novotny actually went out to hike with peace of mind and did not try to race this time, as he had not been out in the mountains since the country issued a heightened alert for the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported.

Novotny just brought some essential equipment with him, hiked smoothly and safely, and shared the natural beauty he recorded with the public.

The Beast Runners website Novotny and Lobo established often holds trail runs and other races, with participants coming from Taiwan and abroad.

Novotny has said he would like the world to see the beauty of Taiwan and its culture. He received a Permanent Residency Card in March.


(YouTube, Beast Runners 跑山獸 video)
Petr Novotny
Central Mountain Range
North 2nd Section
Beast Runners
Taiwan 100 Peaks
Mt. Wuming
Wuming Cliff
Mt. Wuming East Peak

RELATED ARTICLES

On-site applications soon available for day trips to Taiwan’s Lake Jiaming
On-site applications soon available for day trips to Taiwan’s Lake Jiaming
2021/04/28 20:34
Two mountaineers make incredible trip through Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
Two mountaineers make incredible trip through Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
2021/04/14 19:18
Celebrated mountaineer raises funds to clean Taiwan’s highest peaks
Celebrated mountaineer raises funds to clean Taiwan’s highest peaks
2021/03/16 17:13
Puyuma train completes first run through Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
Puyuma train completes first run through Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
2020/11/01 17:34
Czech expat sets up runners website to focus attention on Taiwan
Czech expat sets up runners website to focus attention on Taiwan
2020/09/04 20:42

Updated : 2021-09-01 21:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait