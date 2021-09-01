Czech mountaineer shares speedy Taiwan hike on YouTube

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Beast Runners member Petr Novotny spent two days completing a trip across the second northern section of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range and has uploaded his adventure to the group's YouTube channel to share the beauty of Taiwan.

Earlier, Novotny and Taiwanese mountaineer Ku Ming-cheng (古明政) spent four and a half days climbing the third southern section of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range during this year’s Tomb Sweeping holiday. It’s a trip that normally takes hikers between 10 days and two weeks to complete.

This time, Novotny completed another feat by climbing the second north section in two days, which normally takes other mountaineers four days. His video post drew many compliments.

One user said, “We used five days, but the Beast Runner two days...”

Another said, “Through your camera, we see the beautiful scenery that we haven’t seen before.”

Other commenters reminded him to pay attention to safety and not to place himself in danger in pursuit of speed, as the alpine environments are unpredictable.

Novotny’s wife Eva Lobo said most mountaineers focus their expeditions on the Taiwan 100 Peaks, four of which are located in the section. With some omitting Wuming Cliff, most people need at least four days to complete the route, she said.

It took Novotny two days and one night to scale 12 summits, including Mt. Wuming East Peak, which is not on the Taiwan 100 Peak list and which almost no one cares to set foot on, Lobo said. Therefore, the peak is highly difficult to reach because there are no trails and no GPX maps to follow, she added.

According to Lobo, Novotny actually went out to hike with peace of mind and did not try to race this time, as he had not been out in the mountains since the country issued a heightened alert for the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported.

Novotny just brought some essential equipment with him, hiked smoothly and safely, and shared the natural beauty he recorded with the public.

The Beast Runners website Novotny and Lobo established often holds trail runs and other races, with participants coming from Taiwan and abroad.

Novotny has said he would like the world to see the beauty of Taiwan and its culture. He received a Permanent Residency Card in March.



(YouTube, Beast Runners 跑山獸 video)