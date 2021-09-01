Taiwan's 8 breakthrough cases were vaccinated with AstraZeneca

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) released statistics on its COVID-19 breakthrough infections for the first time on Wednesday (Sept. 1), it announced that it has detected eight, all of which were fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

During a press conference on Wednesday, CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that 661,884 people had received both doses of a COVID vaccine before Aug. 15. Of those individuals, 441,416 had received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Chuang then announced that there are now eight known cases of local breakthrough infections in Taiwan. A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at an interval of 14 days or more after they completed all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In terms of vaccine brand, all eight had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Chuang said that there have yet to be any reports of breakthrough cases among those who were inoculated with Moderna.

The largest number of breakthrough cases were reported in the age group of people 18-49, with six; followed by one in the 50-64 category; and one in the 65-and-older demographic. As for infections among people who had two doses of vaccine for less than 14 days, the 18-49 group reported four cases, and there was one in the 65-and-older category.