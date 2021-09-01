Alexa
Man stabs neighbor for complaining about loud video game play

Man stabs cram school teacher after she complained he was tapping his keyboard too loudly

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 17:23
Liao (right). (Kaohsiung Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man attacked his neighbor with a knife on Wednesday morning (Sept. 1) after she complained that he was making too much noise when he was playing a video game.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning in a rental apartment in Kaohsing's Nanzi District, a 29-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) was confronted by his neighbor, a 35-year-old cram school teacher surnamed Wu (吳). She complained that he was making too much noise as he played a video game, reported TVBS.

Furious, Liao suddenly grabbed a fruit knife and slashed the left side of Wu's neck and left hand.

Liao and Wu are next-door neighbors on the same floor of a building that has been divided into multiple apartment suites. The walls are poorly insulated for sound and the two have reportedly argued over noise before.

Scene of the crime. (Kaohsiung City Police Bureau photo)

On the morning of the alleged assault, Wu complained that Liao was hitting his keyboard too hard as he feverishly played his computer game and that it negatively impacted her sleep. When Wu confronted Liao over the noise on Wednesday morning, Liao failed to cooperate, prompting Wu to say "lak-tshat" (落漆), which is Taiwanese Hokkien for "lousy."

Liao became enraged and assailed Wu with the fruit knife. Neighbors heard the commotion but did not dare intervene.

However, when they saw Wu fall to the ground bleeding from her injuries, they called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they placed Liao under arrest and rushed Wu to the E-Da Hospital in Kaohsiung's Yanchao District.

Wu was conscious when she arrived at the hospital and doctors said that her injuries are not life-threatening. Police said that Liao will be investigated for committing assault (傷害罪).
