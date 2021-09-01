Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Seven Hong Kong activists handed prison sentences

Charges stem from unauthorized assembly held in Oct. 2019

By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 17:23
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Hong Kong activists were handed down sentences ranging from 11 to 16 months in prison for their part in an unauthorized assembly that took place in 2019.

The group of seven activists included Avery Ng and Raphael Wong, both former chairs of the League of Social Democrats LSD); Figo Chan, an LSD member as well as convener of the Civil Human Rights Front; and former Legislators Yeung Sum, Cyd Ho, “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, and Albert Ho, according to the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP).

All except Wong are already serving prison terms for other charges related to their activism in the formerly autonomous city and will serve the additional time concurrently.

The sentences given Wednesday were in relation to a rally held on Oct. 20, 2019, at the height of the 2019-2020 Hong Kong Protests, when tens of thousands of citizens filled the city’s thoroughfares and police used tear gas and water cannons to scatter the crowds, per The Guardian.

Defending her decision to sentence the group of seven, Judge Amanda Woodcock noted that although Hong Kong’s Basic Law and Bill of Rights guarantee the right to demonstrate, “these rights are not absolute and are subject to restrictions ruled constitutional.”

She acknowledged that the defendants encouraged demonstrators to be peaceful in a press conference the day before the protest; however, she described the gesture as “lip service” and said they “deliberately turned a blind eye to public order being jeopardised,” per HKFP.

Chan Po-ying, LSD chairperson and wife of Leung, rebutted the charges from outside the courthouse.

“We hope everyone will understand that this is political prosecution,” she said, adding that penalties for unauthorized assemblies used to be fines rather than prison terms.
Raphael Wong
Long Hair
Leung Kwok-hung
Albert Ho
Cyd Ho
Yeung Sum
Avery Ng
Hong Kong
protests
Amanda Woodcock
national security law

RELATED ARTICLES

EU Athletes calls on IOC to respect right to protest during Beijing Winter Olympics
EU Athletes calls on IOC to respect right to protest during Beijing Winter Olympics
2021/08/29 17:30
Taiwan attracts students disenchanted with Hong Kong’s post-security law higher education
Taiwan attracts students disenchanted with Hong Kong’s post-security law higher education
2021/08/27 09:50
Hong Kong to begin retroactively banning films
Hong Kong to begin retroactively banning films
2021/08/25 19:17
Vandals of pro-Hong Kong restaurant in Taipei sentenced to prison
Vandals of pro-Hong Kong restaurant in Taipei sentenced to prison
2021/08/25 13:55
Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID
Press freedom in Hong Kong and Singapore suffer under COVID
2021/08/20 20:36

Updated : 2021-09-01 18:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait