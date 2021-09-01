Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Whereabouts of Chinese celeb Zhao Wei's daughter unknown

Zhao reportedly dares not leave China as daughter's whearabouts in Hong Kong remain unkown

  444
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 16:09
Zhao Wei (left), Huang Xing. (Weibo photos)

Zhao Wei (left), Huang Xing. (Weibo photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Like her mother, the whereabouts of the daughter of billionaire Chinese actress Zhao Wei (趙薇, Vicky Zhao) is unknown, with the last sighting in Hong Kong.

Last week, Zhao's name and likeness were suddenly scrubbed from Chinese online streaming sites and social media pages. No official government explanation has been given, leading to speculation that she had fallen out of favor with Beijing for links to a fallen communist party chief, ties to an "unpatriotic" actor, hiring a Taiwanese actor in 2016, or for a 20-year-old photo of her wearing a dress with a Japanese naval flag.

Zhao has completely disappeared from public view, with initial rumors swirling that she had flown to her chateau in France's Bordeaux with her husband. However, on Sunday (Aug. 29), she posted an image of a doll on her Instagram account and cryptically wrote that she was "enjoying chatting together" with her parents.

Netizens speculated that this meant she was in Beijing because her parents have a home there. Zhao then allegedly posted a comment below claiming she was in the capital city, before quickly deleting all posts.

Zhao's 11-year-old daughter Huang Xing (黃新) has also not been seen in public over the same time period. Huang reportedly studies at the Singapore International School in Hong Kong but has disappeared in recent days.

Zhao has not posted photos or made any mention of her daughter since the sudden crackdown on her public image. Hong Kong media outlets are reporting that Zhao dare not leave China because she does not know the whereabouts of her daughter.
Zhao Wei
Vicky Zhao
Chinese actress
Chinese censorship
celebrity
censorship in China

RELATED ARTICLES

Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
2021/08/31 18:20
China’s ‘fan circle’ highlights suppressed freedom in entertainment consumerism
China’s ‘fan circle’ highlights suppressed freedom in entertainment consumerism
2021/08/31 15:27
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
2021/08/29 13:48
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
2021/08/28 12:25
Top 10 red carpet styles at Taiwan GMAs
Top 10 red carpet styles at Taiwan GMAs
2021/08/24 18:15

Updated : 2021-09-01 18:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait