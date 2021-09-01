Taiwanese man sentenced to 5 years and 4 months for deadly drunk driving accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung District Court on Tuesday (Aug. 31) sentenced a man to five years and four months in prison for killing a person while driving under the influence, which he is eligible to appeal.

The man surnamed Fang (方), 30, drove with a friend to a karaoke bar in Taichung’s North District on the night of May 5, where they sang and consumed alcohol until after 3 a.m. the next day, CNA reported. Fang later drove home despite having consumed an excessive amount of alcohol. While on the road he hit a 70-year-old woman, who later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors found that 15 hours prior to the fatal drunk driving accident, Fang had been caught driving under the influence and running red lights. Police gave Fang a breath alcohol test and found that his breath alcohol content was 0.25 milligrams per liter, which is 0.10 mg over the legal limit.

Officers handed the man over to prosecuting authorities for allegedly breaking laws against public safety, and he was sentenced to three months imprisonment for this earlier crime, which may be commuted to fines.

Under Taiwan’s current Criminal Code, drunk driving is punishable by sentences of no more than two years. The maximum punishments for causing serious injury and vehicular manslaughter resulting from drunk driving are seven years and 10 years, respectively.