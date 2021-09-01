Alexa
Taipei Zoo holds vote for baby tapir name, welcomes flamingo eggs

Taipei Zoo has seen multiple new additions to animal families over the summer

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 15:26
The name of Taipei Zoo's new baby tapir will be announced after voting ends. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo is currently holding a public voting event on Facebook to name a newborn tapir, while on Wednesday (Sep. 1) the zoo issued a press release to welcome the newest additions to its flamingo family.

Previously, when a tapir was born at the Taipei Zoo in 2020, Cherng, a Taiwanese cartoonist known for his tapir drawings, proposed a name that received wide support from his fans. The Taipei Zoo thus held the first-ever voting event to decide on the baby tapir’s name, and eventually, Cherng’s choice of “Mo Dou” (貘豆), which takes a character from the Chinese name for “tapir” and is homophonic to “magic bean” in Chinese, won by a landslide.

Mo Dou at three months old. (Taipei Zoo photo)

On Aug. 10, Mo Dou's sister was born, and the Taipei Zoo has once again organized a naming event, taking submissions from the public. The event has attracted corporations such as the Public Television Service, Eslite Member, and Mos Burger, as well as public figures such as Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), and actress Alice Ko (柯佳嬿) to participate.

Cherng, who calls himself the tapirs’ “godfather,” also submitted a name that immediately gained popularity: “Mo Huadou” (貘花豆). The moniker reflects the new tapir’s siblinghood to Mo Dou, and is homophonic to “literally can’t” in Taiwanese.

The voting began on Tuesday (Aug. 31) and will end on Friday (Sep. 3). Currently, more than half of all voters have voted for “Mo Huadou.”

On the other hand, Taipei Zoo also announced that its flamingos have laid eggs despite losing nests due to early August’s torrential rain. It said flamingos usually mate during the months of July and August and begin to search for suitable spots to nest during that time. However, the rain in Taiwan had washed away all the mud that the birds needed to build their nest and flooded potential nesting spots.

Nonetheless, six pairs of flamingo parents were able to lay eggs this year, and the eggs have been switched out with fake ones so they may be artificially incubated. Once the eggs are mature enough and ready to hatch, zookeepers will return them to the parents.

Six flamingo couples successfully laid eggs this year. (Taipei Zoo photo)
