Taiwan Army to bulk up machine gun, mortar stockpiles

The Army is budgeting for new machine guns and mortars. The Army is budgeting for new machine guns and mortars. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the newly submitted 2022 defense budget, the Army plans to procure 2,060 light machine guns and 87 120-mm mortars next year, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 1).

The aim of the new weapons would be to strengthen the military’s capability to resist an enemy landing and to block and strike back at an invading force, CNA reported.

The machine guns would cost NT$428.89 million (US$15.47 million), while the Army was budgeting NT$157.39 million for the mortars, with both to be paid for from 2022-2026. The Army described the latter as easy to use and precise, making them useful in the task to prevent the unspecified enemy from advancing.

Looking at the numbers, Taiwan’s Army said it was at an apparent disadvantage compared to the enemy force, but its efficiency and speed in using the weapons would give it an edge.