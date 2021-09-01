Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators to provide COVID relief

WHO says delta variant now taking hold in Southeast Asian country

  110
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 14:43
Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 surge. (Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines photo)

Taiwan gifts Philippines 200 oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 surge. (Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has donated 200 oxygen concentrators to the Philippines to help it treat patients with severe symptoms due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation is a demonstration of cordial bilateral ties, and the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation in areas of trade, investment, agriculture, health, education, technology, and tourism, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday (Aug. 31) the highly contagious delta variant is now the dominant COVID strain in the Southeast Asian country, reported Rappler, which may explain why it has struggled to curb the spread of the virus.

The Philippines has recorded 1,789 delta cases, but the actual number could be much higher because the country does not conduct rigorous genome sequencing, the report suggested. As of Wednesday (Sept. 1), the country has reported over 1.98 million cases and 33,448 deaths, per the tally of Johns Hopkins University.

Nurses in the Philippines are threatening mass resignations, complaining that they have been overworked and underpaid. The government-promised special allowances have yet to be paid out, wrote DW.
Philippines
Taiwan
oxygen concentrator
COVID
COVID-19
pandemic
delta
variant

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Supreme Court upholds sentences in grisly insurance fraud case
Taiwan Supreme Court upholds sentences in grisly insurance fraud case
2021/08/31 19:41
1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
2021/08/31 17:34
Taiwan prioritizes students 12-17 for BioNTech jab, followed by 18-22
Taiwan prioritizes students 12-17 for BioNTech jab, followed by 18-22
2021/08/31 16:24
Taichung Prosecutor's Office indicts Chinese national for illegally entering Taiwan
Taichung Prosecutor's Office indicts Chinese national for illegally entering Taiwan
2021/08/31 16:15
Taiwan to establish small-drone defense system to protect vital military assets
Taiwan to establish small-drone defense system to protect vital military assets
2021/08/31 15:03

Updated : 2021-09-01 16:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait