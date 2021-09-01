Alexa
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death

Nation reports 1 COVID death, raising death toll to 836

  1330
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 14:28
(Taiwan News, Wendy Wu image)

(Taiwan News, Wendy Wu image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Sept. 1) reported one new local COVID-19 case.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced six new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, including five imported infections and one local case. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 836.

Local cases

Wednesday's sole local infection, case No. 16,110, is a woman in her 60s who had come in contact with a confirmed case and had been placed in isolation by the health department. She developed a runny nose and an itchy throat on Aug. 23.

The woman did not seek medical attention as the symptoms were mild. As her quarantine was set to end, she was tested for the virus and diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 1, with a Ct value of 24.

COVID deaths

Chen said that the single death reported on Wednesday, case No. 9,686, was a man in his 60s who had a history of chronic disease and exposure to other confirmed cases. On May 30, he began to experience shortness of breath, cough, fever, and other symptoms.

He sought medical attention that day and was admitted to a hospital. The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 3 and died on Aug. 30.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,792 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 30, 13,692, or 92.6%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the five imported cases reported on Wednesday arrived in Taiwan from the United Arab Emirates (case Nos. 16,106 and 16,107), Nigeria (16,108), Nicaragua (16,109), and the U.S. (16,111) between July 2 and Aug. 30.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,707,449 COVID tests, with 2,690,627 coming back negative. Out of the 16,001 confirmed cases, 1,420 were imported, 16,087 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 836 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 826 deaths from local infections, 410 were in New Taipei; 316 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 10 other deaths were imported cases.
Updated : 2021-09-01 16:20 GMT+08:00

