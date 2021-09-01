Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Asian shares down on slow-growth fear; dollar stays near three-week low

By REUTERS
2021/09/01 15:55
A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. 

A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021.  (AP photo)

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40%, edging off a three-week high reached the day before.

In the past two weeks, the regional benchmark has regained much of the ground lost a few weeks earlier when markets globally dropped, spooked by the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve was moving closer to tapering its asset purchases.

However, on Tuesday, Chinese blue chips fell 0.44% and Hong Kong 0.5%, as worries about slowing growth in China remained a drag.

The day before, China reported that factory activity expanded at a slower pace while the services sector slumped into contraction, showing that China’s current soft patch is continuing in the third quarter,” Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist, Bank of Singapore, wrote in a note.

Mohi-uddin added that “authorities may become more open to providing further monetary and fiscal stimulus to keep the economy from experiencing a broader slowdown for the rest of the year.”

Australian shares fell 0.58%, paring earlier losses slightly, after figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.7% in the June quarter.

ANZ analysts said ahead of the release that the figures would be “largely old news. The more pressing question is how large the September quarter GDP contraction will be”.

Japan’s Nikkei however gained 0.89%, boosted by data showing that Japanese companies’ capital spending rose in the second quarter, the first such increase since the pandemic began.

Fears about slowing growth are not unique to China. Overnight, Wall Street finished marginally lower on Tuesday, after U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as soaring COVID-19 infections and rising inflation dampened the economic outlook.

However, the slightly subdued ending to August failed to detract from a strong monthly performance by the U.S.’ three main indexes, helped by a dovish tone from a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell last Friday.

Updated : 2021-09-01 16:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait