Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

President Tsai says Taiwan can be 'crucial force' in promoting regional peace

Tsai Ing-wen sees nation as 'indispensable partner' in democratic innovation, technology

  238
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 14:01
President Tsai Ing-wen speaking at Ketagalan Forum 2021. (Office of the President photo)

President Tsai Ing-wen speaking at Ketagalan Forum 2021. (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that Taiwan can become a crucial force in promoting regional peace, prosperity, and development during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Ketagalan Forum—Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue on Tuesday (Aug. 31).

Tsai said that the Indo-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world and its stability is vital for the global economy, international security, and development in the 21st century. However, the region’s increasing importance also comes with “new tensions and institutional contradictions”, she noted, adding that conflicts caused by "strong authoritarianism" have brought on more severe challenges, Liberty Times reported.

Tsai Ing-wen mentioned that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which includes the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia, and Europe-Asia Connectivity Strategy, initiated by the EU, both advocate “a sustainable, comprehensive and norm-based connection strategy.” She said that Taiwan is also an “indispensable partner” in democratic innovation and biotechnology, renewable energy, and the semiconductor industry.

She added that Taiwan is willing to bear the responsibility of ensuring regional stability and will not take help from security partners for granted.

The president said that the nation’s high-tech industry, especially its prowess in the semiconductor field, is an important part of the global security supply chain. Additionally, Taiwan’s innovations in high-precision manufacturing, artificial intelligence, 5G applications, renewable energy, biotechnology, and many other fields will help establish a global supply chain that is “strong enough to resist interference, more diverse, and more resilient,” Liberty Times cited Tsai as saying.

The annual Ketagalan Forum is co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation.
Taiwan
Tsai Ing-wen
Ketagalan Forum 2021
Indo-Pacific
regional peace

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Supreme Court upholds sentences in grisly insurance fraud case
Taiwan Supreme Court upholds sentences in grisly insurance fraud case
2021/08/31 19:41
Taichung Prosecutor's Office indicts Chinese national for illegally entering Taiwan
Taichung Prosecutor's Office indicts Chinese national for illegally entering Taiwan
2021/08/31 16:15
Taiwan to establish small-drone defense system to protect vital military assets
Taiwan to establish small-drone defense system to protect vital military assets
2021/08/31 15:03
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
2021/08/31 13:20
AIT director discusses US-Taiwan cooperation with Taipei mayor
AIT director discusses US-Taiwan cooperation with Taipei mayor
2021/08/31 12:30

Updated : 2021-09-01 16:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait