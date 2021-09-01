President Tsai says Taiwan can be 'crucial force' in promoting regional peace

President Tsai Ing-wen speaking at Ketagalan Forum 2021. (Office of the President photo) President Tsai Ing-wen speaking at Ketagalan Forum 2021. (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that Taiwan can become a crucial force in promoting regional peace, prosperity, and development during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Ketagalan Forum—Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue on Tuesday (Aug. 31).

Tsai said that the Indo-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world and its stability is vital for the global economy, international security, and development in the 21st century. However, the region’s increasing importance also comes with “new tensions and institutional contradictions”, she noted, adding that conflicts caused by "strong authoritarianism" have brought on more severe challenges, Liberty Times reported.

Tsai Ing-wen mentioned that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which includes the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia, and Europe-Asia Connectivity Strategy, initiated by the EU, both advocate “a sustainable, comprehensive and norm-based connection strategy.” She said that Taiwan is also an “indispensable partner” in democratic innovation and biotechnology, renewable energy, and the semiconductor industry.

She added that Taiwan is willing to bear the responsibility of ensuring regional stability and will not take help from security partners for granted.

The president said that the nation’s high-tech industry, especially its prowess in the semiconductor field, is an important part of the global security supply chain. Additionally, Taiwan’s innovations in high-precision manufacturing, artificial intelligence, 5G applications, renewable energy, biotechnology, and many other fields will help establish a global supply chain that is “strong enough to resist interference, more diverse, and more resilient,” Liberty Times cited Tsai as saying.

The annual Ketagalan Forum is co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation.