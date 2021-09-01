Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s elementary, junior high schools reopen after longest vacation

Excited, anxious parents send their children off as schools reopen with enhanced COVID prevention measures in place

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 13:20
Taiwan’s elementary, junior high schools reopen after longest vacation

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following “the longest summer break in history,” elementary and junior high schools in Taiwan finally reopened on Wednesday (Sept. 1); however, to protect against the spread of COVID-19, parents were prohibited from entering school grounds.

According to CNA, Taipei City Department of Education Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin (曾燦金) accompanied Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on a visit to Yen Ping Elementary School to inspect the epidemic prevention measures in place. Tseng said students seemed happy to get back to school and showed little sign they were anxious to be separated from their parents.

One of the main tasks of the day would be to learn how to use and properly clean partitions in the classroom, he added.

Taiwan’s elementary, junior high schools reopen after longest vacation
Department of Education Commissioner Tseng, Taipei Mayor Ko welcome students to school. (CNA photo)

In an effort to minimize separation anxiety for first graders, teachers became familiar with their pupils beforehand and prepared gifts to hand out on the first day. In Changhua County, police greeted schoolchildren along with mascots, making the return to school more fun as well as ensuring traffic safety, UDN reported.

The principal of Changhua County's Yuanlin Elementary School, Hsiao Sheng-ping (蕭勝斌), said that although there were inevitably a couple of students who had a hard time leaving their parents, most were in a much better mood than expected. He said many parents also need to adjust and learn to let their children go.

Aside from banning guests from school grounds and installing partitions in classrooms, other COVID prevention policies include substituting tooth-brushing with mouth-washing after lunch and varying school start and end times.

According to UDN, while there are reports of students staying home out of COVID-related concerns, most have promptly returned to school. Many parents are reportedly more anxious or excited than their children while sending them off, per CNA.

Taiwan’s elementary, junior high schools reopen after longest vacation
All elementary and junior high classrooms must be equipped with partitions. (CNA photo)
elementary school
junior high school
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
2021/08/31 17:34
Taiwan prioritizes students 12-17 for BioNTech jab, followed by 18-22
Taiwan prioritizes students 12-17 for BioNTech jab, followed by 18-22
2021/08/31 16:24
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/08/31 14:22
3.3 million Taiwanese sign up for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 3 days
3.3 million Taiwanese sign up for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 3 days
2021/08/31 12:02
82 clinics in Taiwan offer free rapid COVID test kits
82 clinics in Taiwan offer free rapid COVID test kits
2021/08/30 16:56

Updated : 2021-09-01 13:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait