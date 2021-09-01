Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

East Taiwan county providing free sanitary pads to those in need

Hualien County offering care packages for underprivileged, pads for public use at seven social welfare centers

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 12:16
(Hualien Social Affairs Department photo)

(Hualien Social Affairs Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hualien County Government now offers free sanitary pads to those in need at seven social welfare sites as well as menstruation care packages that can last for up to two months, CNA reported on Tuesday (Aug. 31).

Hualien County Magistrate Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚) said the policy highlights gender equality and women’s rights and is aimed to combat period poverty and stigmatization.

The boxes containing the free sanitary pads, which are accessible to anyone, have been set outside restrooms and on desks at the public welfare centers.

East Taiwan county providing free sanitary pads to those in needuse
(Hualien Social Affairs Department photo)

For the underprivileged, the Hualien Social Affairs Department is also providing menstruation care packages to those whose applications are approved. The packages include two months’ worth of sanitary pads of various sizes as well as wet wipes.

Period poverty is defined by Global Citizen as “the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, handwashing facilities, and, or, waste management.” The phenomenon is not only a result of economic hardship but also menstruation stigmatization in many parts of the world, where menstruating women may be perceived as “impure.”

According to UDN, Hualien is not the first part of Taiwan to offer free sanitary products; as gender equality and women’s rights awareness have grown in the country over the years, other cities and counties have taken action as well. However, Hualien is the first to provide boxes of sanitary pads for easy public access.

menstruation
gender equality
women's rights
sanitary products
sanitary pads
Hualien
Hualien County
period poverty
social welfare

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei to offer high school girls period products, a first in Asia
Taipei to offer high school girls period products, a first in Asia
2021/08/27 16:30
Taiwanese cartoonist prosecuted for public depiction of child sexual abuse
Taiwanese cartoonist prosecuted for public depiction of child sexual abuse
2021/08/25 18:36
Nearly two-thirds of fatalities in Taiwan’s April train wreck had standing tickets
Nearly two-thirds of fatalities in Taiwan’s April train wreck had standing tickets
2021/08/23 17:30
Taiwan’s Hualien County takes action to remove invasive African sacred ibis
Taiwan’s Hualien County takes action to remove invasive African sacred ibis
2021/08/17 15:24
Australia's envoy lays out work priorities in Taiwan
Australia's envoy lays out work priorities in Taiwan
2021/08/14 13:24

Updated : 2021-09-01 13:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Now-deleted Instagram post appeared to suggest missing Chinese celebrity in Beijing
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Chinese warship on 24-hour standby in waters east of Taiwan: Sankei Shimbun
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait