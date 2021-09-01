Alexa
Taiwan ranks 1st along with Australia in Earth Science Olympiad

Nation's five participants each showed passion for exploring mysteries of nature

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 12:27
Taiwan's team stands proudly with the national flag after the competition. 

Taiwan's team stands proudly with the national flag after the competition.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's team of five high school students shared first place with its Australian counterpart, winning four gold medals and one silver at the 2021 International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO), which took place online last week and over the weekend, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Tuesday (Aug. 31).

The ministry lauded the performance of gold medalists Chen Yu-jen (陳郁仁), Lee En-chi (李恩齊), Tseng Ying-fang (曾映舫), and Tsai Ming-che (蔡銘哲) and silver medal winner Chen Tse-yu (陳則宇), according to a CNA report.

Chen Yu-jen, from National Experimental High School in Hsinchu Science Park, said he is deeply curious about natural phenomena and enjoys applying physics principles to explain them. Lee of the Affiliated Senior High School of National Taiwan Normal University has shown competence in fundamental sciences and has an interest in advanced research work, per MOE.

Tseng of the Kang Chiao International School said he is fond of solving puzzles and keen to understand the mysteries of nature, while Tsai of the National Hualien Senior High School has shown great interest in ancient creatures since he was a little boy.

The ministry praised Chen Tse-yu of Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School for his interest in different areas of science and for having the ambition to pursue a career in science and writing.

The 14th annual IESO annual competition tests the abilities of secondary school students in disciplines such as geology, meteorology, environmental science, and terrestrial astronomy. It was held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per the report.
science
international competition
high school students
nature
earth science
Australia

Updated : 2021-09-01 13:44 GMT+08:00

