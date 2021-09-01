Taiwan’s HTC joins Cat Art creator to present VR exhibition

"Step into Cat Art" online exhibition to go live on Sept. 17. (HTC photo) "Step into Cat Art" online exhibition to go live on Sept. 17. (HTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yamamoto Shu, a Japanese artist renowned for turning the subjects of classic artworks into cats, has partnered with HTC’s Viveport to present an online virtual reality exhibition entitled “Step into Cat Art,” which will run from Sept. 17 through March 31, 2022.

The exhibition allows visitors to not only examine Yamamoto’s art up close but also interact with the kitty protagonists in works such as “Mewna Lisa” and “Kitty with the Pearl Earring.” Additionally, Yamamoto’s “catified” recreation of the Sistine Chapel mural, “The Hisstine Chapel,” which consists of 124 paintings, will be exhibited in its entirety for the first time, according to HTC.

With the same ticket, visitors can access the exhibition freely through various devices, including VR headsets, phones, and computers, and as many times as they like.

When the exhibition opens, Viveport will also open a souvenir shop allowing visitors to purchase Cat Art souvenirs with traditional or crypto-currencies. The Cat Art Museum is also offering Instagram filters for visitors wishing to include their own pet felines in classic artworks.

Viveport is HTC’s virtual reality platform, which offers VR games, applications, and videos supported by the company's own VR headset and accessory brand Vive.