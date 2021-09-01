Alexa
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles southern Taiwan

Level 4 shockwaves from magnitude 4.9 temblor felt in Kaohsiung

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/01 09:16
Map of magnitude 4.9 quake. (CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocked southern Taiwan at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday morning (Sept. 1), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 83.1 kilometers north-northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a focal depth of 12.3 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City; a 3 in Chiayi City; and a 2 in Taitung County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Hualien County, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Pingtung County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Penghu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
