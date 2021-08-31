Infortrend's Storage Solutions Feature SSD Optimization Technology to Offer Better Data Protection and Cost-Effectiveness

TAIPEI, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has developed and integrated SSD optimization technology into enterprise storage solutions: EonStor CS scale-out NAS, EonStor GS unified SAN/NAS, and EonStor DS SAN families. It allows users to choose SSDs that offer high cost/performance ratio and larger capacity, without worrying about data loss.

Seeing the growing demands for modernized IT infrastructure, enterprises increase budgets to adopt new CPUs for their servers and higher-density SSD storage for upgraded computing power and storage capacity. However, as SSD procurements are rising in 2021, so are their prices. Due to budget concerns, many medium-sized enterprises choose low-cost SSDs that use TLC/QLC technology, which provide larger capacity, but on the other hand, have a short lifespan and require frequent replacement. Failure to replace it in time may cause irrevocable loss of valuable enterprise data.

Infortrend's SSD optimization technology is a comprehensive solution for the abovementioned issues. First, it provides increased SSD stability with various technologies, particularly, RAID protection prevents simultaneous SSD damage and consequent data loss. Thanks to a real-time SSD monitoring, when SSD is about to reach its end-of-life, the system proactively notifies users that replacement of certain SSD is necessary to maintain data integrity.

Second, the technology extends SSD service life by reducing the amount of data written to SSD, which lessens the write amplification effect. Over-provisioning and other technologies can also extend SSD service life by several times. Overall, these features provide complete SSD optimization solution and make enterprise SSD usage much more predictable, safe, and easily managed.

"We put our best efforts into developing a complete SSD optimization solution to offer great data protection, maximized SSD lifespan, and reduced burden of enterprise IT management," noted Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

