1st batch of Pfizer-BioNTech doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow

Cargolux flight to deliver 900,000 BioNTech doses to Taoyuan Airport at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 1

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/31 17:34
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The long-anticipated first batch of 900,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses is reportedly set to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday evening (Sept. 1).

When asked to comment on Taiwanese media reports that the first batch of BioNTech jabs would arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said It is difficult to ascertain exactly when the flight will arrive, "but the time that everyone mentioned is very close." When asked how large the shipment of BioNTech shots will be, Chen said it will come in two batches of about 900,000 doses each.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to ETtoday that the first batch of BioNTech doses will be transported by flight CV7962, operated by the Luxembourgian cargo airline Cargolux. After a stopover in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku, it is scheduled to arrive at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chen emphasized that he will definitely be at the airport to welcome the delivery of the first batch of the BioNTech vaccine in person. Once the doses arrive in Taiwan, the priority group will be students between the ages of 12 and 17, while registration will also open up to adults between the ages of 18 and 22.
