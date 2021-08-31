Alexa
New Taipei City’s Gold Museum launches ‘upgraded’ virtual museum

Visitors may ‘walk around’ in the virtual space of Taiwan’s Gold Museum and examine exhibit details

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/31 17:03
New Taipei's Gold Museum launches its "digital museum." (Facebook, New Taipei City Government Gold Museum photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Gold Museum now has a “digital museum,” with three of its sections launching ahead of the official opening in October, the museum announced on Tuesday (Aug. 31).

The three sections are called “Exhibition” (展示), “Digital Learning” (數位學習), and “Multimedia” (數位專區). The full digital museum will include other sections, such as “Outdoor Space” (戶外空間), “Special Collection” (典藏), “Mining Industry Scenery” (礦業景觀), and “Cultural Tour” (文化行旅).

The digital museum is accessible through computers, phones, and tablets, and allows visitors to “walk around” via virtual reality technology.

Additionally, online visitors may examine details of certain mineral sample exhibits by enlarging photos on the website. This lets them observe features that may not be visible when viewing through physical glass at the actual museum.

The virtual museum allows visitors to examine details on mineral sample exhibits. (Facebook, New Taipei City Government Gold Museum photo)

The Gold Museum created the digital museum as a way to adapt to new lifestyles under the COVID-19 pandemic, reported UDN. It also aims to achieve better convenience and higher efficiency for those who wish to learn about the mining industry and geology.

The complete version of the digital Gold Museum is scheduled to be made public by late October. Those interested may start exploring the available sections to get a taste of what the museum offers.
Gold Museum
Jinguashi
virtual reality
mining
geology
minerals
VR

Updated : 2021-08-31 17:47 GMT+08:00

