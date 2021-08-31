Taiwan finds excessive levels of preservatives in Costco health drink

A combination of two preservatives in one health drink exceeded the maximum limit (CNA, FDA photo). A combination of two preservatives in one health drink exceeded the maximum limit (CNA, FDA photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Inspectors found excessive levels of preservatives in a glucosamine and chondroitin drink from retailer Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 31).

The drink supposedly promotes joint health, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that if combined, the levels of the preservatives benzoic acid and hexadienoic acid found inside exceeded the legal maximum, the Liberty Times reported.

The 773 boxes with a total of 8,417.97 kilograms of the product were intercepted at customs. The FDA find caused the bottles to be destroyed or sent back, the report said, without specifying what actually occurred.

As it was the first time that problems turned up with the product, the level of inspection will be raised from 20% to 50% the next time around.

Other imported items failing to meet Taiwanese safety standards during the past month included grapes from Japan; black tea from Vietnam, India, and Sri Lanka; and food containers from China, the FDA said.