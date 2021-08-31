Alexa
Taichung Prosecutor's Office indicts Chinese national for illegally entering Taiwan

34-year-old man arrived at Taichung Harbor in April via rubber boat

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/31 16:15
Rubber boat used by Chinese national.

Rubber boat used by Chinese national. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese national who illegally arrived in Taiwan in April is being indicted by the Taichung Prosecutor’s Office for violating the nation’s immigration laws.

The 34-year-old man, surnamed Zhou, set off from Shishi City in China’s Fujian Province on April 30 at 10:30 a.m. in an inflatable boat with an outboard motor. At 9:30 p.m. the same day, he arrived at the Xindi embankment in the west pier area of Taichung Harbor and was arrested as soon as he landed.

The prosecutor’s office pointed out that Zhou said he yearned for a free life in Taiwan. The office said he entered the country illegally without the permission of the Taiwan authorities, CNA reported. After he was spotted by members of the public, they immediately called the police.

The police found Zhou and detained him at 12:05 am the next day and seized his rubber boat, the outboard motor, a compass, and other items. Currently, Zhou is being held at the National Immigration Agency Central Affairs Department’s Nantou branch.
Taiwan
National Immigration Agency
Chinese national

Updated : 2021-08-31 16:28 GMT+08:00

