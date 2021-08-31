Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan preparing a new foreign aid whitepaper

Previous document dates from 2009 KMT administration

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/31 15:59
DPP lawmakers Hsu Chih-chieh and Chiu Chih-wei call for a different whitepaper on foreign aid. 

DPP lawmakers Hsu Chih-chieh and Chiu Chih-wei call for a different whitepaper on foreign aid.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed Tuesday (Aug. 31) it was preparing to publish a whitepaper on foreign aid, following calls from legislators for a new approach.

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pointed out that the previous whitepaper dated back to the period of Kuomintang (KMT) rule in 2009 and was no longer suited to the changing international environment, CNA reported.

The new document should reflect the current administration’s realistic foreign policy, emphasize bilateral cooperation, and its efforts to follow the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, said DPP lawmakers Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) and Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉).

The government should define short-term, mid-term, and long-term aims for its development policies and concrete measures for reaching the targets, according to the legislators. They also called on Taiwan to follow the example of the United States, Japan, and South Korea to identify countries that should be targeted with specific foreign aid and development programs.

MOFA replied it was in the process of drawing up a new foreign aid whitepaper while taking opinions from both inside and outside the ministry into account. Many of the new document’s directions and methods were completely different from the 2009 whitepaper, officials said.
foreign aid
development aid
foreign aid whitepaper
MOFA
Hsu Chih-chieh
Chiu Chih-wei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign ministry mum on vaccine exports to diplomatic ally Belize
Taiwan foreign ministry mum on vaccine exports to diplomatic ally Belize
2021/08/29 13:36
Taiwan condemns Kabul attacks that killed 13 US troops, dozens of Afghans
Taiwan condemns Kabul attacks that killed 13 US troops, dozens of Afghans
2021/08/27 15:22
Pro-democracy international organizations to set up shop in Taiwan
Pro-democracy international organizations to set up shop in Taiwan
2021/08/26 17:55
Taiwan pledges to provide aid within its capacity to Afghans fleeing Taliban
Taiwan pledges to provide aid within its capacity to Afghans fleeing Taliban
2021/08/26 13:38
Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports inviting Lithuanian politicians to Taiwan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports inviting Lithuanian politicians to Taiwan
2021/08/24 11:30

Updated : 2021-08-31 16:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide