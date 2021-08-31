Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Aug. 31) reported three new local COVID-19 cases, matching the number reported on Monday (Aug. 30).

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced four new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon, including one imported infection and three local ones. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 835.

Local cases

The latest local cases include two men and one woman between the ages of 30 and 60. Among these cases, one experienced an onset of symptoms on Aug. 16.

The other two cases began developing symptoms on Aug. 30. As for the distribution of these cases, two were in New Taipei City and one in Taipei City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, two are from unknown sources and one is under investigation. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.