AIT director discusses US-Taiwan cooperation with Taipei mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk on Monday (Aug. 31) met with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to discuss industrial development, education, and cultural cooperation.

Oudkirk, AIT Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth, and four other AIT officials met with Ko, Deputy Mayors Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) and Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤), and other officials from the Mayor’s Office, according to a Taipei City Government press release.

In order for Oudkirk to have a deeper understanding of Taipei, Chou Tai-chu (周台竹), a senior diplomat and former senior APEC official, presented an overview of the city’s important policies, particularly focusing on industrial development, education, and cultural cooperation, per the press release.

The AIT director praised Taiwan's technological development and semiconductor supply chain and said that Taipei leads the world in smart city promotion and also takes a leading position in education. She recommended the capital city continue strengthening ties with its sister cities by cooperating with them on science and high-tech talent development.

The mayor later gave a copy of Taipei City Government’s “White Paper on Industrial Digital Transformation Policies in the Post-epidemic Era” to Oudkirk. Ko said that he hopes to visit the U.S. after the pandemic subsides to bolster Taipei’s relations with its sister cities and other major American municipalities through exchanges in areas including economy, trade, medical care, education, and culture.