Chairman of Taiwan's KMT says party cannot afford to lose another general election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Monday (Aug. 30) told party members that the party cannot afford to lose the next presidential election and called on supporters to band together to maintain party unity.

Chiang met with KMT city councilors in Keelung Monday to discuss party affairs. He pointed out that the KMT has already lost two consecutive presidential elections, in 2016 and 2020, and that the party is afraid of losing the next one, CNA reported. He urged supporters to unite and refrain from repeating the mistakes made in previous years.

The party chairman noted that since its defeat in the 2020 general election, the KMT has faced many challenges. In addition to reforms, it has had to deal with an unreasonable ruling party, he said.

Therefore, whether in party affairs or policies, local KMT branches across the nation must be cooperative and supportive, Chiang said. He also called on KMT legislators to remind the public of the four-in-one referendum on Dec. 18 and encourage them to voice their opinions by voting, per CNA.

The chairman added that next year's local elections are the party’s top priority. The 2024 presidential election is just a little more than two years away, so the KMT must strategize and make preparations early on to gain victory, he said.

Chiang mentioned that he had announced his bid for re-election as chairman in February and that he aims to continue with party reforms if elected. He also said that he hopes party affairs can progress steadily, uniting party members so they can face future challenges together.