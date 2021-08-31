Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch

F-16 was preparing for combat readiness drills on highways

  276
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/31 10:50
F-16 plows nose-first into ditch. (Reader photo)

F-16 plows nose-first into ditch. (Reader photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet plowed nose-first into a ditch next to a runway at Pingtung Air Base while rehearsing an emergency landing.

With the 37th annual Han Kuang military exercises set to start on Sept. 13, Air Force fighter jets have been practicing emergency landings on shortened stretches of the runway in preparation for drills on nearby highways. During one of these practice landings on a rain-soaked runway on Tuesday morning (Aug. 31), an F-16 suddenly lost control.

Taiwan F-16 dips nose-forward into ditch
(CNA photo)

The F-16 (no. 6829) touched down at 6:32 a.m. on a noticeably wet runway, according to the Ministry of National Defense. The plane maintained a straight course until it deployed its parachute, when it suddenly veered to the left and rolled off the runway.

The plane then tipped nose-down into a grassy ditch. Several emergency vehicles rushed to the scene, but the pilot was found to be uninjured.

After the pilot was extracted, a crane was used to lift the plane out of the ditch. The aircraft appears to have suffered only minor damage, and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.
F-16
Han Kuang 37
Han Kuang drills
Han Kuang military excercises
Han Kuang military drills
jet crash
fighter jet
F-16 fighter jet

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's AIDC assures public F-16 upgrades follow stringent procedures
Taiwan's AIDC assures public F-16 upgrades follow stringent procedures
2021/08/19 15:55
8 staff members unharmed after F-16 hydrazine leak in Taiwan
8 staff members unharmed after F-16 hydrazine leak in Taiwan
2021/08/14 19:23
Military police armed with rocket launchers patrol near Taiwan Presidential Office
Military police armed with rocket launchers patrol near Taiwan Presidential Office
2021/07/29 15:08
Taiwan military aircraft maker ensnared in vaccination controversy
Taiwan military aircraft maker ensnared in vaccination controversy
2021/06/22 15:32
Taiwan putting off live-fire drills until September due to COVID
Taiwan putting off live-fire drills until September due to COVID
2021/06/11 15:25

Updated : 2021-08-31 11:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide