Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles systems to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/31 10:36
Chinese Y-8 RECCE. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 RECCE. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday morning (Aug. 30), marking the 14th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance airplane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track it.

Beijing this month has sent a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, bombers, and helicopters into Taiwan’s identification zone, while last month all the planes were slow-flying Y-8 turboprops.

On Aug. 12, three Y-8s of different variants, along with four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, were tracked in the ADIZ. On Aug. 17, two Y-8s and a KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane were seen in the zone along with six J-16s and two H-6 bombers.

On Aug. 26, in addition to a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was tracked in the identification zone. The following day, two Harbin Z-8 transport helicopters and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane were observed there.

Since last September, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked within the ADIZ 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 REECE on Aug. 30. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shaanxi Y-8

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese spy plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese spy plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/08/30 10:40
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
Chinese Z-9 helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ for 1st time
2021/08/26 23:00
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/08/26 09:20
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/08/24 09:33
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/08/23 10:51

Updated : 2021-08-31 10:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide