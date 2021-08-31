Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday morning (Aug. 30), marking the 14th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance airplane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track it.

Beijing this month has sent a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, bombers, and helicopters into Taiwan’s identification zone, while last month all the planes were slow-flying Y-8 turboprops.

On Aug. 12, three Y-8s of different variants, along with four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, were tracked in the ADIZ. On Aug. 17, two Y-8s and a KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane were seen in the zone along with six J-16s and two H-6 bombers.

On Aug. 26, in addition to a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was tracked in the identification zone. The following day, two Harbin Z-8 transport helicopters and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane were observed there.

Since last September, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked within the ADIZ 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Flight path of Chinese Y-8 REECE on Aug. 30. (MND image)