Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Latvian ATM thief finishes prison time, deported from Taiwan

Peregudovs last of the criminals from 2016 ATM heist to be released from prison

  293
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/31 09:41
Peregudovs moving through airport customs. 

Peregudovs moving through airport customs.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Latvian man who robbed several ATMs in 2016 has completed his prison term in Taiwan and was deported Monday evening (Aug. 30), according to the National Immigration Agency (NIA).

Andrejs Peregudovs was sentenced to four years and 10 months behind bars, a term which was extended by 250 days because he could not pay a fine of NT$500,000 (US$18,004), according to a CNA report.

Peregudovs is the last of three men convicted in the case to be released. The others — Nicolae Pencov of Moldova and Mihail Colibaba of Romania — were deported in September and November last year, serving sentences of four years and six months and four years and eight months, respectively.

A ring of international criminals staged the high-profile ATM heist in July 2016. After using malware to hack into the bank's computing system, members of the syndicate withdrew NT$83.27 million (US$2.76 million at the exchange rate at the time) from dozens of First Bank ATMs in Taipei, New Taipei, and Taichung.

Authorities were unaware of the thievery until passersby saw two men stashing away huge amounts of cash from the mouth of an ATM in Taipei in the middle of the night. The witnesses immediately notified the police.

While some of the criminals hightailed it out of Taiwan before they could be detained, Peregudovs, Colibaba, and Pencov — who were tasked with getting the money out of the country — were arrested on July 17, 2016, and sentenced to jail.

The other 19 suspects who fled the country have been put on a wanted list, according to prosecutors. Police recovered more than NT$77 million worth of stolen cash.
Latvia
ATM heist
prison sentence
deportation
International crime

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian man faces 2-year jail term in Taiwan, deportation for attempted robbery
Italian man faces 2-year jail term in Taiwan, deportation for attempted robbery
2021/07/08 17:02
46 Taiwanese charged for telecom fraud in China
46 Taiwanese charged for telecom fraud in China
2021/04/17 15:14
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorized assembly
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorized assembly
2021/04/17 09:00
Court in South Korea sentences drunk driver to 8 years in death of Taiwanese student
Court in South Korea sentences drunk driver to 8 years in death of Taiwanese student
2021/04/14 20:37
Singapore jails Taiwanese woman for sneezing at security guard
Singapore jails Taiwanese woman for sneezing at security guard
2020/09/10 14:29

Updated : 2021-08-31 10:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Taiwan scholar reveals extent of US military operations in South China Sea
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taiwan will not make major changes to COVID alert until 60% vaccinated
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Taipei Carrefour, Guanghua Digital Plaza closed after visit by breakthrough case
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide