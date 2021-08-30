Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

Intensity level of 1 was felt in Taipei, New Taipei from magnitude 4.5 temblor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/30 17:59
Map of magnitude 4.5 quake. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 4.5 quake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 5:47 p.m. on Monday evening (Aug. 30), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 24.7 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 63 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 2 in Yilan County, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in New Taipei City, Hualien County, Hsinchu City, and Taipei City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-funded buildings house Haitian earthquake survivors
Taiwan-funded buildings house Haitian earthquake survivors
2021/08/24 17:38
Taiwan's Air Force on standby to send assistance to disaster-struck ally Haiti
Taiwan's Air Force on standby to send assistance to disaster-struck ally Haiti
2021/08/17 13:42
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Haiti following devastating earthquake
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Haiti following devastating earthquake
2021/08/15 15:23
Taiwan 'stands ready to assist' ally Haiti after magnitude 7.2 quake kills hundreds
Taiwan 'stands ready to assist' ally Haiti after magnitude 7.2 quake kills hundreds
2021/08/15 13:30
Homes damaged after magnitude 5.4 earthquake in east Taiwan
Homes damaged after magnitude 5.4 earthquake in east Taiwan
2021/08/07 16:16

Updated : 2021-08-30 18:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan