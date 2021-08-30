Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 5:47 p.m. on Monday evening (Aug. 30), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 24.7 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 63 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 2 in Yilan County, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in New Taipei City, Hualien County, Hsinchu City, and Taipei City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.