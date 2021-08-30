Family of woman killed by reckless driving in central Taiwan hopes for justice

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cousin of a woman who died after being struck by a speeding sports car earlier this month has created a video to express how the family has suffered from their loss and how they hope justice will be served for the victim and her family.

After speeding through a red light in his yellow Mustang, a 22-year-old man surnamed Yeh (葉) collided with Wu’s scooter at an intersection in Miaoli County's Zhunan Township on Aug. 14, sending the victim, who was on her way to work, flying.

Wu was seriously injured and fell into a coma. She died on Aug. 27.



(YouTube, sam62345 video)

The incident came on the heels of other troubles for Yeh. A few days before, in Tainan, he had run multiple red lights and driven the wrong way in the same car.

He had also recently been accused of threatening someone with a name similar to that of Central Epidemic Command Center's Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) in an Instagram story, saying he would like to shoot them. It was believed Yeh had used the name in a veiled reference to the CECC leader, and the case was referred to prosecutors.

Yeh continued to post on Instagram after the accident, making statements such as "I instinctively slowed down a split second before the impact” and “The woman’s heart was not beating, and had I not saved her, she would have become a vegetable." Yeh’s parents told the police that their son has mental health problems, such as "delusion" and a "lack of insight into his illness" that has prevented him from seeking treatment.

A cousin of Wu's, surnamed Huang (黃), made a three-minute video about the accident to express the family's sadness over their loss and posted it to social media, hoping it would bring justice to his cousin and raise awareness on the issue of reckless driving.

In the video, Wu’s father says it has been hard to let go of his daughter, as she had just grown up and was going her own way when the tragedy struck. If justice is to be served, Yeh should not get a light sentence on the grounds of his alleged mental problems, Wu believes.