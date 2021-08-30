Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Family of woman killed by reckless driving in central Taiwan hopes for justice

Victim's father says it's hard to let daughter go, as she had just grown up and was going her own way

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/30 18:15
Family of woman killed by reckless driving in central Taiwan hopes for justice

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cousin of a woman who died after being struck by a speeding sports car earlier this month has created a video to express how the family has suffered from their loss and how they hope justice will be served for the victim and her family.

After speeding through a red light in his yellow Mustang, a 22-year-old man surnamed Yeh (葉) collided with Wu’s scooter at an intersection in Miaoli County's Zhunan Township on Aug. 14, sending the victim, who was on her way to work, flying.

Wu was seriously injured and fell into a coma. She died on Aug. 27.


(YouTube, sam62345 video)

The incident came on the heels of other troubles for Yeh. A few days before, in Tainan, he had run multiple red lights and driven the wrong way in the same car.

He had also recently been accused of threatening someone with a name similar to that of Central Epidemic Command Center's Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) in an Instagram story, saying he would like to shoot them. It was believed Yeh had used the name in a veiled reference to the CECC leader, and the case was referred to prosecutors.

Yeh continued to post on Instagram after the accident, making statements such as "I instinctively slowed down a split second before the impact” and “The woman’s heart was not beating, and had I not saved her, she would have become a vegetable." Yeh’s parents told the police that their son has mental health problems, such as "delusion" and a "lack of insight into his illness" that has prevented him from seeking treatment.

A cousin of Wu's, surnamed Huang (黃), made a three-minute video about the accident to express the family's sadness over their loss and posted it to social media, hoping it would bring justice to his cousin and raise awareness on the issue of reckless driving.

In the video, Wu’s father says it has been hard to let go of his daughter, as she had just grown up and was going her own way when the tragedy struck. If justice is to be served, Yeh should not get a light sentence on the grounds of his alleged mental problems, Wu believes.
Zhunan
reckless driving
Miaoli
car accident
traffic accident

RELATED ARTICLES

Korean court upholds 8-year sentence in drunk driving death of Taiwanese
Korean court upholds 8-year sentence in drunk driving death of Taiwanese
2021/08/26 13:46
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
Taiwanese man hits woman with sports car, flips off reporters
2021/08/15 22:34
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
2021/08/08 18:07
Landslide cuts off high-speed rail service in central Taiwan
Landslide cuts off high-speed rail service in central Taiwan
2021/08/07 13:21
Jogger fatally struck by lightning in western Taiwan
Jogger fatally struck by lightning in western Taiwan
2021/07/14 10:45

Updated : 2021-08-30 18:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan