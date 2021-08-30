Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient

By REUTERS
2021/08/30 16:54
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Reuters photo)

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Reuters photo)

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under quarantine following a close contact with a COVID-19 patient, his office said in a statement on Monday.

His office did not say how long he would be in quarantine or whether he had been tested for the coronavirus.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin who had resigned after failing to hold onto a narrow majority in parliament.

He takes charge amid public anger over the handling of the pandemic, with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases to record highs and downgraded growth forecasts after the economy has been battered by extended lockdowns.

Updated : 2021-08-30 17:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan