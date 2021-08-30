82 clinics in Taiwan offer free rapid COVID test kits

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus at a market in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus at a market in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 82 clinics across Taiwan will provide rapid COVID-19 test tools starting Monday (Aug. 30) as part of the effort to eliminate community spread risks.

Doctors at the 82 medical institutes in 18 cities and counties will decide whether or not to ask patients potentially exposed to the virus to self-conduct a test at home using the free kits, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced.

The number of clinics will be subject to adjustment hinging on how the pandemic is being controlled in a program set to end on Dec. 31. Patients are required to register the information of the clinics and their test results in an online system, but it can be done anonymously.

Those who test positive are urged to get a PCR test at designated screening centers and bring with them the used rapid test kits. They are banned from taking public transport to the facilities.

This is part of the five measures announced last week to keep a watch on the highly contagious delta variant of COVID. Other methods include rigorous testing for international airport workers and examination of imported goods, as well as a probe into the prevalence of the virus via sewage monitoring and serology tests.

The information about the clinics can be found at the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control website.