Taiwan's envoy throws out first pitch at Mets Taiwan Day.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), threw out the first pitch during a New York Mets game at Citi Field in Queens on Sunday (Aug. 29), marking the 16th-annual Mets Taiwan Day.

It was the first time a Taiwanese envoy was invited as a guest of honor to the Major League Baseball event. Hsiao expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate closer Taiwan-U.S. relations along with many Taiwanese Americans, wrote CNA.

In a pre-recorded message, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) introduced Taiwanese athletes who stood out at the Tokyo Olympics to the 20,000 fans at the stadium, while thanking the U.S. for gifting Taiwan with millions of badly needed COVID-19 vaccines. Tsai was featured in a video two years ago at the event, promoting Taiwanese food and baseball.

Hsiao wore a No. 11 jersey, which was intended to symbolize “keeping both feet on the ground,” according to CNA. A total of 2,350 limited-edition jerseys spotlighting “Taiwan 1,” produced in collaboration with the Taiwanese-American community “Hello Taiwan,” sold out quickly last month.



