Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s envoy throws out first pitch at Mets Taiwan Day

President Tsai thanks US for vaccine donations in pre-recorded video

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/30 15:46
Taiwan’s envoy throws out first pitch at Mets Taiwan Day.

Taiwan’s envoy throws out first pitch at Mets Taiwan Day. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), threw out the first pitch during a New York Mets game at Citi Field in Queens on Sunday (Aug. 29), marking the 16th-annual Mets Taiwan Day.

It was the first time a Taiwanese envoy was invited as a guest of honor to the Major League Baseball event. Hsiao expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate closer Taiwan-U.S. relations along with many Taiwanese Americans, wrote CNA.

In a pre-recorded message, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) introduced Taiwanese athletes who stood out at the Tokyo Olympics to the 20,000 fans at the stadium, while thanking the U.S. for gifting Taiwan with millions of badly needed COVID-19 vaccines. Tsai was featured in a video two years ago at the event, promoting Taiwanese food and baseball.

Hsiao wore a No. 11 jersey, which was intended to symbolize “keeping both feet on the ground,” according to CNA. A total of 2,350 limited-edition jerseys spotlighting “Taiwan 1,” produced in collaboration with the Taiwanese-American community “Hello Taiwan,” sold out quickly last month.

Taiwan’s envoy throws out first pitch at Mets Taiwan Day
Taiwan’s envoy throws out first pitch at Mets Taiwan Day. (CNA photo)
New York Mets
Mets Taiwan Day
Hsiao Bi-khim
Tsai Ing-wen
U.S.
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S. in final phase of Kabul evacuations, Taliban says ready to take over airport
U.S. in final phase of Kabul evacuations, Taliban says ready to take over airport
2021/08/29 20:00
Tourists return to Taiwan's Penghu
Tourists return to Taiwan's Penghu
2021/08/29 18:27
Think tank analyst shares views on Taiwan's relations with US, Europe
Think tank analyst shares views on Taiwan's relations with US, Europe
2021/08/29 17:08
Taiwan, Japan reach consensus on coast guard cooperation
Taiwan, Japan reach consensus on coast guard cooperation
2021/08/29 14:54
Taiwan foreign ministry mum on vaccine exports to diplomatic ally Belize
Taiwan foreign ministry mum on vaccine exports to diplomatic ally Belize
2021/08/29 13:36

Updated : 2021-08-30 17:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwanese passport holder denied entry into Taiwan due to 'loophole'
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 13 new local COVID cases
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Two Taipei fine dining venues sue Michelin guide
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Taiwan mulls preconditions for lowering COVID alert level
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Award-winning filmmaker Zhao Wei disappears from Chinese internet for reasons unknown
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Medigen vaccine a game changer, even if we don’t realize it yet
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Autopsy reveals what killed recipient of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Taiwan's Medigen mentioned in WHO's COVID booster shot debate
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan
Apple's censoring in China affects Taiwan