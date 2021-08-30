Global Payments Mobile Tap Launches in Taiwan

Solution turns Android devices into contactless payment terminals

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 30 August 2021 - Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software services, today announced the launch of Global Payments Mobile Tap, a new smartphone-based payment acceptance solution for merchants in Taiwan.









Sean Fu, Senior Vice President of Greater China with Global Payments Asia Pacific





Global Payments Asia Pacific Mobile Tap, a new smartphone-based payment acceptance solution for merchants in Taiwan





With Global Payments Asia Pacific Mobile Tap, merchants can turn NFC-enabled Android smartphones or tablets into portable handheld payment terminals, enabling contactless payments.

With Mobile Tap, merchants can turn NFC-enabled Android smartphones or tablets into portable handheld payment terminals. The solution provides merchants and consumers with a digital, contactless payment option that addresses health concerns and evolving consumer preferences. According to the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute in Taiwan, mobile payments have increased 42% in Taiwan since the pandemic began while cash payments have fallen 33.4%.

Payment use cases for Mobile Tap include delivery services, exhibition related businesses, pop-up stores, taxis, food stalls, home repair providers and more.

"We strive to provide cutting edge digital payment options to Taiwan's small business owners and individual sellers," said Sean Fu, Senior Vice President of Greater China with Global Payments Asia Pacific. "We pride ourselves in the role we play helping entrepreneurs build stronger local economies and vibrant communities. We will continue delivering market-leading payments and software solutions so businesses can cultivate their vision of success."

Card association partners including Visa Taiwan and MasterCard Taiwan are the official solution providers Global Payments engaged to help offer Mobile Tap to merchants.

"The pandemic accelerated consumer digital payment adoption," said Michelle Jao, General Manager of Visa Taiwan. "According to Visa Net data in July 2021, eight out of every 10 payments transactions in Taiwan were contactless. Our collaboration with Global Payments Asia Pacific will help businesses digitize their payments offerings and bring more efficiency to their operations, enabling them to participate in digital commerce as it continues to evolve. Visa will continue to support efforts to drive higher adoption of mobile payments, which brings greater financial inclusion to everyone."

"The pandemic has wholly changed the payments ecosystem," said Eva Chen, Country Manager, Taiwan Mastercard. "According to a Mastercard online survey, over 75% of consumers have been using mobile payment methods more frequently since the pandemic. Therefore, it is urgent to enable digital transformation for merchants. Our partnership with Global Payments Asia Pacific will help merchants from traditional markets and shopping areas -- including taxis and street vendors -- turn their mobile phones into contactless enabled terminals, allowing consumers to enjoy a secure and convenient payment experience."

Soft Space, the official developer partner of Visa Taiwan and Taiwan MasterCard, also plays an important role in Global Payments Mobile Tap, providing front-end application development and back-end integration.

"The launch of Global Payments Mobile Tap in Taiwan shows that our solution fits even one of the most competitive acquiring markets in the world," said Joel Tay, Chief Executive Officer of Soft Space. "Alongside Global Payments, Visa, and MasterCard, we're helping the contactless payment culture to thrive as merchants adopt our innovative, low-cost and secure payment technology."

Global Payments has begun offering Mobile Tap to restaurants, food delivery and exhibition sellers. Others will be added on a rolling basis.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter ( @globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.





